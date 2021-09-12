Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 37,800 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 654,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $17,815,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,601,000 after buying an additional 507,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $13,659,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

