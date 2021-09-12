Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 42,500 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

