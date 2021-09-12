Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 68,800 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,672 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in KeyCorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,781,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

