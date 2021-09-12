Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 77,400 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 292,763 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Regions Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 338.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 393,944 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Regions Financial by 33.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

