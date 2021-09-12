Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,915,000 after buying an additional 78,586 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 37,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $3,824,190. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FNF opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.