Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) is Lubert Adler Management Company LP’s Largest Position

Lubert Adler Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503,063 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies comprises about 97.6% of Lubert Adler Management Company LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lubert Adler Management Company LP owned approximately 12.46% of Albertsons Companies worth $1,142,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $332,313,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,750 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,064,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 429,430 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.05. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

