Alchemix Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.27 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for about $335.02 or 0.00729228 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alchemix has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Alchemix has a total market cap of $95.04 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alchemix

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

