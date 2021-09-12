Alchemy Pay (ACH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $64.55 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0752 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $237.39 million and $64.55 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00280178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00144513 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.78 or 0.00179714 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002576 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000710 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

