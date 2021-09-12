Algorand 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.44 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00004912 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 68% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $11.50 billion and $2.44 billion worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00120607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.28 or 0.00574807 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00044226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.17 or 0.02545141 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,771,803,304 coins and its circulating supply is 5,232,999,327 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.