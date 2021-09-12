Algorand Market Capitalization Achieves $10.96 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00004552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 63% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $10.96 billion and $1.30 billion worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00135128 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.72 or 0.00598891 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00046973 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,233.38 or 0.02679040 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,770,736,564 coins and its circulating supply is 5,231,986,438 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

