Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 619,073 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $115,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,038,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,048,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,333,376. The firm has a market cap of $456.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.62.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CLSA cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

