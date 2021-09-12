Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $680.71.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at $12,600,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $720.67. 344,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a one year low of $297.44 and a one year high of $735.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $673.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $609.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Analysts predict that Align Technology will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

