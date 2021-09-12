ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stake Raised by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) by 117.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 498,419 shares during the period. ALJ Regional accounts for about 3.3% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned 2.18% of ALJ Regional worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 16.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 265.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 114,374 shares during the last quarter. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALJJ opened at $1.22 on Friday. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

