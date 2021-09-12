Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALKT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $28.11 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $685,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $2,340,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,584,405.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,092,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,343,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,281,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

