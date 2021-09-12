Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

NYSE:ADS opened at $93.04 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average of $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

