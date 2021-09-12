Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after buying an additional 45,238 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 924,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.60. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

