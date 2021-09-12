Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of Allison Transmission worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 32,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $36.03. 1,352,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

