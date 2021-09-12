AllSafe Trading Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $250,118.80 and approximately $18.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.