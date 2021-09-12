Alpha Coin Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 66.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,643.87 and approximately $176.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,889.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.21 or 0.01410384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.06 or 0.00494800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00339162 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002844 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

