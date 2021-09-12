Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lowered by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,838.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,749.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,453.52. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.