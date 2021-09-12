Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock traded down $59.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,838.42. 1,644,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,945. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,749.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,453.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.