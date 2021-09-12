Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 82.4% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,409,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded down $59.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,838.42. 1,644,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,945. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,749.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,453.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.