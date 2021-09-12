Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,838.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,749.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,453.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

