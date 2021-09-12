Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s 5th Largest Position

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,851 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $905,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,817.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,707.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,414.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

