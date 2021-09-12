Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded down $53.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,817.52. 1,840,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,220. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,707.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,414.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

