ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,632 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.60% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBIO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 28,934 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter.

SBIO stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $64.04.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.