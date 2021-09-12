Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.40% of Alta Equipment Group worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $12.85 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $415.86 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $44,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,611 shares of company stock valued at $186,543. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALTG. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

