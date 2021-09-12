Amanda Willett Sells 46,000 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$86,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns -13,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($24,925.32).

DML traded up C$0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.99. 8,233,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,405. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.29.

DML has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.11.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

