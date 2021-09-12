Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,465.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,327.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
