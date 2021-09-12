Ambrosus Market Capitalization Reaches $8.67 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $371,966.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,594,772 coins. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

