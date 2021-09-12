AMEPAY Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $5.52 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

