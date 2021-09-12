American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 52,436 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 434,688 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 510.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 106,552 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 200.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,214 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 695,133 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.