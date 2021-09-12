American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of H&E Equipment Services worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEES. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 325.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 284,826 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 518.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 204,773 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 180,974 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 187.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 128,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 92.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 262,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 126,197 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

