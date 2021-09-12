American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,706 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.03% of Sigilon Therapeutics worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGTX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,284,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 172,960 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.69 million and a P/E ratio of -21.22. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

