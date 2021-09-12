American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 311.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,944 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.05% of The Wendy’s worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in The Wendy’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 32.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $6,044,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Wendy’s by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

In other The Wendy’s news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

