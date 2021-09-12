American Century Companies Inc. Buys 11,363 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Nelnet worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nelnet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,807,000 after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1,251.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 89,998 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,814,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,469,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $5,618,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

NNI stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 73.42, a current ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $81.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $303.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,190,685.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,927 shares of company stock worth $5,394,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.