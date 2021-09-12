American Century Companies Inc. Buys 3,330 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,201 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $44.02 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.