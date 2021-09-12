American Century Companies Inc. Buys 46,153 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 46,153 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after buying an additional 1,815,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after buying an additional 1,154,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $20,657,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

