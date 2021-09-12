American Century Companies Inc. Buys 6,143 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of Dillard’s worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 536.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

DDS stock opened at $193.40 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $210.23. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.98%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

