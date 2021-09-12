American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Black Hills worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Black Hills by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Black Hills by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Black Hills by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of BKH opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on BKH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti increased their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.