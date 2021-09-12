American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,199 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.29% of Caleres worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 124.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 211,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of CAL opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $866.39 million, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

