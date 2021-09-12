American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 121.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,463 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FOX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 249,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 170,677 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in FOX by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,121 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in FOX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 321,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 115,364 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

FOXA stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

