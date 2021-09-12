American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several analysts have commented on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

