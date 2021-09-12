American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,594 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.11% of Tronox worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,398,000 after buying an additional 1,668,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,094,000 after buying an additional 232,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,155,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,345 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,992,000 after purchasing an additional 540,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,711,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 99,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Tronox stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

