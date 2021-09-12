American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,544 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of DHT worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $992.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of -0.24. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.