American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,816 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.17% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOPE opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

