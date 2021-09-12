American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 170.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,447 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.3% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFG. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

