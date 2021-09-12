American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth approximately $695,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 14.1% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEG opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

