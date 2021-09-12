American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.21% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $229,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,935 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 78.59%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

