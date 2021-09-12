American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,577,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 151,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 89,635 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,928,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,568,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 81.8% in the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,292,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $983.33.

FCNCA stock opened at $864.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $829.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $836.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.22. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $310.27 and a one year high of $915.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 45.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

